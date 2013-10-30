Looking For A Smart Startup Team? Teach A Class And Recruit Your Students

Plenty of university professors aren’t just focused on helping students learn and get good grades–they’re also dedicated to helping students boost their burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit. As academia bleeds into private industry, it’s worth considering how the job market will be affected.

For many students today, professors offer the gateway to professional industry connections and funding to help them with startups. And in many cases, that model is flipped on its head, with professors using their expertise to create startups of their own and asking students for help. Schools like Stanford, Dartmouth, Penn and the University of Washington have invested academic resources into startup formation.

The takeaway? Flashy office space does not make a successful startup. If there are bright minds and passion to be found, companies can get off the ground from anywhere. Many of today’s biggest companies got their footing in a garage, basement or dorm room–think Apple and Facebook. In fact, these humble beginnings are so common, they’ve been the inspiration for venture capital funds like The Dorm Room Fund, a student-run firm that invests in student-run companies.

My startup, Optimove, has taken a similar approach. Shachar Cohen and I founded the company in 2009 when we were both lecturers at Tel Aviv University. We came to know our students’ strengths and weaknesses, allowing us to handpick the best and brightest to help with our startup. Today, 33% of Optimove’s employees are former students, making our company a great example of the classroom-to-boardroom success story.

The classroom can offer a great job marketplace for potential startup employers to bring on new hires, but not everyone is a professor, of course. If you think your startup could benefit from the expertise of university students, there are a few ways you can get involved on campuses.

One way is to become an adjunct professor or guest lecturer. These are both great options to get in touch with likeminded students who may be interested in your startup projects. While becoming an adjunct may be challenging, college campuses are almost always looking for guest speakers. Get in touch with a student programming association to make it happen.

You could also offer expertise to clubs on campus. Most universities have student clubs dedicated to entrepreneurship, business, or a specific field of study. Get in touch with the closest one and see if they’d be willing to allow you to visit to lecture, network, or share your startup idea.