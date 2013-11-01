TED Rebuilds Its Site For The Future Of Online Video

The completely rebuilt TED.com is now accepting signups for its private beta at hello.ted.com, with its official launch early next year. Co.Design got a look at the rebuild with June Cohen, the executive producer of TED Media, and Thaniya Keereepart, product development director. The changes are subtle, but the redesign expresses some intriguing ideas about where the future of online video is going.

When TED.com launched in 2006, just one year after YouTube, people were still confused by how to work an online video player. There was not much evidence that geeky lectures from a little-known conference on technology, entertainment, and design would find an audience. But Cohen was convinced that opening up the exclusive gathering to the world was the right thing to do, and she was quickly proven right. “When we launched, the example I used to help size the opportunity was a Malcolm Gladwell podcast that had been downloaded 40,000 times,” she told me. “Actually, the talks were watched 10.5 million times in the first year.”





Now, seven years later, the viral TED talk videos–along with hundreds of independently organized TEDx events taking place around the world every month–have completely redefined TED’s mission of “ideas worth spreading.” But as with so many fast-growing organizations, the website had lagged behind the evolving needs of its creators and users, even as TED launched new initiatives like the TED Prize and its fellows program, and new features like transcripts and conversations. Thousands of people are actively involved with TED in their everyday lives–whether that means organizing and attending TEDx events, translating talks into foreign languages, using them with students in classrooms, or an even wider circle that is simply sharing and discussing TED videos with their social networks, friends and family. “It’s such a different world for us organizationally,” Cohen says. “When we launched it was truly for an audience. Now people think of themselves as part of our team.”

TED started the design process, in partnership with Brooklyn digital agency Huge, with a lot of listening, conducting 990 minutes of brainstorming with TED’s team, and sifting through more than 90,000 feedback emails from users (yes, they love catchy stats). Some of the recommendations it followed were simple usability fixes: make the “hidden gems,” the lesser-known talks, more discoverable with a tab at the top; rebuild the site as mobile-first for watching on phones, tablets, and even videogame players; kill autoplay, because people are often watching talks at work; shorten and simplify text with non-native English speakers and future translations in mind; add a “watch it later” button and more playlist features; tone down the branding in favor of white space and simplify the grid to let the videos shine; a video docking feature that lets you scroll down through comments while continuing to play a talk.

There are also tiny design touches that try to show that TED doesn’t take itself too seriously, like adding an asterisk to the motto “Ideas Worth Spreading” with a rotating tagline like “like a virus, but with inspiration instead of sneezing.”





But the deepest motivation behind the rebuild was philosophical. Chris Anderson, TED’s curator, encouraged the team to think about the challenge thusly: “How do we create a living archive for ideas worthy of the future? Something that can stand the test of time?” To that end, the team improved the transcripts to make them more discoverable to search engines and, as a result, more useful for researchers, and built the video player with an adaptive bit rate feature, so you’ll automatically see a talk in high-def if you have a fast enough connection. As always, all talks are downloadable, too.