Pinterest And Your Personal Brand: 7 Steps To Pinning Your Life, Work, And Way To Success

Whether you’re a real estate agent, an advertising executive, or an up-and-coming blogger, now is absolutely the time to start using Pinterest to build your personal brand.

Although the image-based social network is still struggling to generate significant revenue, its user base continues to grow well beyond just home decor lovers, brides-to-be, and food enthusiasts. There are currently about 25 million people using Pinterest, and more and more, these pinners are small business owners looking to build their personal brand.

While you might think that what you do professionally doesn’t lend itself to such a visual platform, think again. There are plenty of ways you can pin your profession, such as posting a reading list of books you like, sharing photos from your office space, or posting testimonials and tweets from clients and customers. For example, check out how agency executive Paul Biedermann uses Pinterest to share everything from his favorite infographics to photos of people who inspire him.





“Pinterest is the perfect visual complement to the rest of my social media presence, rounding out my personal brand,” says Biedermann, owner and creative director of re:DESIGN. “As a designer and visual communicator, not only can I feature my own work–showing rather than telling–but I also bring attention to the kind of work I support and believe in.”

Here are seven steps to get your Pinterest presence up and thriving.





You’ve probably heard stories about Pinterest’s gender divide, some reporting the sharp split as follows: 80% women, 20% men. When creating your Pinterest presence, think carefully about who might visit your boards. While not everything you do is going to be board-worthy, the key is to think outside the box. As a keynote speaker, I’ve been trying to figure out a way to share what I do on stage on Pinterest. The easiest solution? A board featuring a variety of photos from events I attend, showcasing a wide range of audience sizes, presentation topics, and conference formats.

If you want to build your brand, it’s a good idea to switch over from a personal account to a business account, so you will have more functionality to track your traffic. Make sure you complete your full profile settings, add a link to your website, include a detailed bio, and link to your Twitter account and your Facebook account. This will make it easy for interested visitors to find you elsewhere online.