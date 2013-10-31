How To Tell Scary Stories, From the Co-Creator of “American Horror Story”

Audiences don’t scare as easily as they once did. Not only have they seen just about every conceivable brand of horror movie–from torture porn to alt-history vampires –they’ve seen real-life terrors that Alfred Hitchcock never had to compete against. Considering this desensitization through saturation, it’s a marvel that one of the biggest horror phenomena of the last decade comes in the historically tame format of a weekly anthology series.

Brad Falchuk

Lumping American Horror Story in with other anthologies does it a disservice, though–the show is innovative and builds off its predecessors. Rather than a weekly reset, American Horror Story takes a whole season to spin its yarn before starting anew. This neat trick makes the series a uniquely unsafe place for its characters. They can–and probably will–die over the course of a season, but the actor behind the role will return again the following year in a new guise. But none of this would matter, of course, if the series wasn’t scary as hell.

Brad Falchuk co-created American Horror Story alongside Glee impresario Ryan Murphy. Throughout the show’s Emmy-winning run, the lifelong horror fan has become an expert on manipulating things that go bump in the night–as well as the audience’s perception. With season three of AHS in full swing, the writer/director talks to Co.Create about how to tell scary stories for an audience way too big to arrange around a campfire.





Start with a poster. You need a big idea to show off the hook of your story. In season one of American Horror Story, it was a haunted house; in two, it was an insane asylum; three, it’s witches. When you have that thing, you can start cascading from it, start coming up with characters and figuring out what kind of stories you want to tell within that framework.





If you can imagine yourself in a situation, it’s infinitely scarier. You sort of know you’re not going to get attacked by a minotaur. But you can imagine being attacked by some kind of monster in your house. It could be nighttime and you hear noises outside, and if you can imagine yourself in some character’s shoes at that moment, it’s scary.

Scary stories are very much about the idea of truth. What is truth, what is a lie, and what happens when you lie? For me the greatest horror out of anything you do is to lie, and so in any instance of great scary storytelling, there’s a lie. The biggest lie in the more typical horror movies is that you’re safe. You’re out by Crystal Lake, its beautiful there, and don’t worry–those murders that happened were a long time ago! They’re not going to happen again! So you’re living in a lie and you’re going to suffer for it. In almost any great horror story, there’s a lot of lies.





In the first season of American Horror Story, the character played by Kate Mara is the main character’s past literally coming back to haunt him. She eventually [spoiler alert] becomes a ghost, but before that she was haunting him already, and that’s the experience of when you lie to your spouse–its going to haunt you. Even if your spouse doesn’t know about it, there’s a ghost that lives in your house.