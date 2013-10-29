Nokia Sold As Many Lumias In 3 Months As Apple Sold IPhones In One Weekend

Nokia’s Q3 earnings show it sold an impressive 8.8 million Lumia handsets worldwide. That’s compared to just 2.9 million handsets sold in the same quarter last year, up over 200%.

And there’s even more good news for Nokia in the iPhone- and Android-dominated North American market. It shipped 1.4 million Lumia handsets in the U.S., almost a 400% jump over the same quarter a year ago and a significant improvement over the 700,000 Lumias it sold in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2013.

These numbers might look great, but they pale in comparison to Apple’s. The iPhone-maker sold 9 million devices on the iPhone 5C and 5S on launch weekend. Think about it: Apple sold more phones in a weekend than Nokia sold in three months.

That said, Nokia’s growth, especially in the North American market, is good news for Microsoft, which is sweeping up Nokia’s phone business, and which has been struggling to boost its minuscule 3.2% smartphone market share. Android, as a point of comparison, has over 50% of North American market share, while iOS has close to 40% of the market.