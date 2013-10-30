Meet Shiza Shahid, The Woman Powering The Malala Fund

When Shiza Shahid was a student at Stanford University, she saw a YouTube video of a young, female Pakistani education advocate. Shahid reached out to the girl’s father and organized a week-long camp for the girl and a handful of others, putting them in touch with women who could act as mentors.

The girl’s name was Malala Yousafzai–and a little over a year ago, the Taliban tried to assassinate her. When Shahid got word of the shooting, she flew to Birmingham, England, where 15-year-old Malala was hospitalized, and acted as buffer between the family and the onslaught of media attention that ensued.

Shiza and Malala

“I saw the evolution from when the doctors said she was going to die, to when the doctors said she was going to lose her voice,” she recalls. “Then to see her wake up and be so healthy and unchanged and strong and whole–it was a miracle.”

The 24-year-old has spent the past year harnessing all of the energy and emotion surrounding Malala and converting it into the driving force behind The Malala Fund.

“She wanted to continue what she was doing [before the assassination attempt],” says Shahid. “Now people were listening. I helped her think about what continuing on would look like–where she could use her voice, what she could tell world leaders, and what she could say to girls–and then we set up a foundation to get girls into school.”

As cofounder and CEO of the New York City-based nonprofit, Shahid has made it her mission to work with Malala and her father to build from the ground up an organization capable of steering a global movement to get girls into schools.

“We’re a true startup. People hear Malala’s name and they think there’s a lot of money behind us and people working on this,” she says. “But, really, I’ve been the only one working on this for the past year, with her father.”