Today, Uber Will Deliver A Kitten To Your Office

It’s National Cat Day, so obviously the PR overlords of Uber have decided to put the private car service to use by delivering actual kittens on demand to Uber users in New York, San Francisco, and Seattle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.





For $20, the stunt-tastic ICanHazUberKITTENS campaign, for which Uber partnered with LOLcats creator Cheezburger, will earn you 15 minutes of snuggly playtime with a kitten you can order off the Uber mobile app just as you would one of the company’s black town cars or taxis. You’ll also get a delivery of “unique designer cupcakes” created by Duff Goldman, of Charm City Cakes and the Food Network fame.

Uber says all proceeds will go to local animal shelters, but if you can’t bear the thought of parting with your furry new friend, the kittens of Uber Tour 2013 are also available for adoption. But act quickly: Whether it’s dealing in ice creams or kittens, Uber is notorious for its high-demand PR stunts, and has warned accordingly: “Demand will be high and access to on-demand kittens will be limited.”