Hey, Four Eyes! Google Glass 2 Is Focusing On You

Google Glass is getting an upgrade next month. And for those of us for whom on-the-nose furniture is our default facial setting (a way of saying, yep, I am a spectacle wearer and proud of it), Google is making version 2.0–or should that be 1.2?–of its wearable tech compatible with existing prescription glasses.

The announcement appeared on Glass’s Google+ page in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it way: “All Explorers will have a one-time option to swap out their existing Glass for a new one. This hardware update will allow your Glass to work with future lines of shades and prescription frames, and we’ll also include a mono earbud.”

Will Turnage pulled off a successful hack using a product called Sugru, but the lack of Glass options for the optically challenged may well have put people off the headsets. The design of the device may also be a contributing factor, which is all the more reason to get a firm like Warby Parker in on the design of future iterations of Glass.