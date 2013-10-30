Why Your Snooze Button Is A Deceitful Bastard

Oh, dear snooze button, how you tempt us: By squeezing out sleep in nine-minute margins, you allow us to give away the gift of good rest, increment by increment. What’s worse, while we’d like to think that those extra minutes provide just the same life-enriching rest as the pre-alarm state, they don’t.

Why? Because when you hear your alarm the first time, adrenaline and cortisol shoot through your body, triggering a stress response that makes you feel immediately alert. But if you lazily lay your head back down rather than wrestling it out of bed, you’ll be left disoriented and groggy, leaving you in a state of drunken sleep inertia, potentially for hours.

As the gifted geeks at ASAP Science illustrate, this is bad news for our waking lives.

When we acquiesce to the snooze, we’re left with other groggy, insidious outcomes: Our bodies get restored, our memories get consolidated, and our brains get cleaned during the deepest periods of sleep, called REM. But we only get these positives if our sleep is uninterrupted: If we interrupt with a handful of snoozes, we miss out on extra REM time.

This is why an extra hour of sleep has such tremendous benefits: The extra hour lets you get more of the restoration time.

Writing for Pacific Standard, Casey N. Cep captures the quiet tyranny of the snooze:

We think three or four snoozes are the equivalent of an extra 30 or 40 minutes of rest, but the patchy, interrupted sleep of snooze is worse than no sleep at all. Instead of the natural sleeping then waking, the snooze drags us into unhealthy, unsatisfying fits of trying to sleep and trying to rise, but failing to do either.

Get realistic about your waking: If you set your alarm early to accomodate snoozing, you’re going to have a tough time rousing. So set your alarm for when you can actually get up.

Instead of having a set bedtime, have a set wake-up time: It tells your body that it needs to get going at a consistent pace.