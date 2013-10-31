How Social Is Your Fitness Band?

With 200,000 fans, the Nike FuelBand is the most popular fitness band on Facebook, but it’s actually the Basis B1 watch that sees the most engagement on the network, according to a report released by social media competitive intelligence firm Unmetric on Thursday. Though the report didn’t find a single fitness band that dominated all channels, it identified the social strengths of various health trackers.

“Ever since the birth of Facebook and Twitter, social media had provided a rich environment for personal fitness tracking,” Unmetric CEO Lux Narayan told Fast Company. “When people use public forums like Twitter to state progress and achievements, commitment is cemented and accomplishments seem more rewarding.”

When it came to Twitter, it was again the FuelBand that led in followers, with close to 180,000. While that’s four times larger than Fitbit, which has the second most number of followers at about 44,000, Fitbit has been rapidly growing its base, increasing it 8.1% in August. Furthermore, the report found that Fitbit was savvier when it came to interacting with followers and using hashtags, earning it an engagement score of 495, compared with 240 across the group average, which also factors in the Jawbone Up and BodyMedia Fit armband.

The playing field for Pinterest narrows with both the FuelBand and Basis watch–the strongest when it came to Facebook–not maintaining profiles on Pinterest. Because of this lack of presence, Unmetric highlights Pinterest as an untapped and attractive platform for health trackers. That said, it found BodyMedia–focusing on inspirational messages and humorous graphics instead of advertising–has seen the best engagement on the platform, receiving 4,320 total repins and 48 repins per image posted while also growing fastest among its competitors in both metrics.

Lastly, while all brands leverage YouTube for advertising and customer support, it’s Jawbone that’s tapped its potential for entertainment and social interaction. With more than 4,800 subscribers, it’s well ahead of Fitbit in second place with about 800 subscribers. At more than 4.5 million views, Jawbone has received about 13 times more eyeballs than Basis, BodyMedia, and Fitbit combined. (The FuelBand was excluded from this calculation because it doesn’t have a dedicated YouTube channel.)

At the end of the day, it’s not the branded content or product messaging fans care about. “The most interesting finding is that the content that resonates most with social media users is the kind that is stripped of any flashy or glamorized marketing ploy and concentrates on the product’s main purpose: fitness,” Narayan said.