The Capacity To Connect: How To Change People’s Lives With Sustainable Innovation

There is a legend in Native American folklore about a dream of a former Choctaw Chief, Musholatubih (pronounced [Mush-ō-la-tub-ee]). In his dream, he was hunting a long time and unable to find food. The only game he could find was a single crow. Before he could eat it, a woman in despair interrupted him. The woman held out her hands and said, “I perish from hunger. Please give me food.” Musholatubih forgot his own hunger and gave her the crow. When the woman finished eating, she said, “You have saved my life, and I shall repay you. Come to this place one year from now and you will find your reward.” Musholatubih stood astonished as tiny pearls fell from her throat to the ground at her feet.

On the day he was to return, he neared the place where the woman had appeared. There stood plants that he had never seen before. They reached above his head and had tassels like a crown and broad green leaves. As he looked at them, he knew they were a gift. When he pulled back the coverings on the stalk, he found the same pearls that fell from the woman’s mouth in long rows full of juice. He called it tonchi, which was corn. After he roasted and tasted it, he knew the Choctaw would have plenty of food to sustain them for generations to come.

Prosperity Through Service

The lesson of Musholatubih and the legend of the tonchi that the Choctaw have carried through the generations is that they gain prosperity and plenty by serving and helping others. When Choctaw Chief Gregory E. Pyle took office more than 16 years ago, the tribe was in disarray. The tribe was disjointed and overly dependent on the U.S. Federal government. Chief Pyle committed his leadership to the service of the Choctaw people.

His dedication paid off. Today, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma has grown into a prosperous multifaceted government, commercial, health care, and social service organization. They are the third largest Native American tribe in the United States with over 200,000 members worldwide. They operate on a 12,000-square-mile land base second only to the Navajo in size—an area larger than the entire state of Massachusetts.

How did this happen? Chief Pyle took the same approach as Musholatubih. He invested in people. From their many commercial enterprises, the Choctaw pump over a quarter of a billion dollars every year into services for the Choctaw people—state-of-the-art health care, 5,000-plus college scholarships a year, 1,000-plus trained and placed annually in higher-paying careers, and housing modernization, just to name a few. These services are focused on creating healthy, successful, productive, and self-sufficient lifestyles for the Choctaw people. Add to that the more than 6,500 jobs created in a historically impoverished corner of rural Oklahoma, and the economic impact of the Choctaw Nation has been estimated in the billions of dollars.

Dr. Jake A. Dolezal, senior director of tribal research, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma explains: