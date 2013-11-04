Tickle A Far-Away Friend With These High-Tech Friendship Bracelets

Want to stay in touch with a long-distance friend? With Bond –a new device now fundraising on Indiegogo –you literally can.

Bond is a “tiny touch module” that you’d wear either as a bracelet or necklace. You have one and your friend has one. When you feel like expressing yourself, you touch the sensor, and there’s a corresponding stroke on the other end, and the second module lights up. It’s a bit like the “teledildonic system” for long-distance couples that we wrote about here–except the Bond is safe to use anywhere, not just the bedroom.

“If you touch it for one second, your friend will get a one second tickle. Tickles can be up to five seconds long and any color of the rainbow–the color just depends on how long you touch it for. Swipe Bond and you will send a rainbow tickle,” says Kwamecorp, the design studio that’s developing the device.

Check out the campaign film here:

The two devices communicate by linking to a smartphone via Bluetooth. Kwamecorp has also developed an app so you can map your touches and tickles over time. “For example, if you’re at a restaurant and love the food, just leave a positive touch for others to see. If you are stuck in traffic, your emotional trail is going to be more negative. Communicate with touch and colors,” says the pitch.

Kwamecorp is looking for $150,000 so it can miniaturize and further develop the Bond.