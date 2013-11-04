Reactivating Closed Schools To Help The Community

An alarming fallout from the school closings sweeping the U.S. is empty–functionally abandoned–buildings. Lots of them. More than 1,900 public schools closed in this country during 2010-2011 (which is the most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics). Another 1,800-plus closed the school year before. What’s to become of these shuttered facilities, many of them anchors of their neighborhood, veritable town squares gone dark?

Instead of letting them sit vacant for decades until demographics change and budgets are restored and they’re needed again as schools (which is often the response from school districts and cities), why not reactivate them–now–as “for lease” community assets before they become stewards of urban decay. A team of us in Dallas brainstormed that idea into fruition this past summer.





Troubled but inspired by the closing of 11 schools in the Dallas Independent School District (ISD), we developed a process for repurposing closed schools not just in Dallas, but anywhere, and made our pilot intervention at the shuttered N.W. Harllee Elementary School in south Dallas. We reinvented and reopened that school (albeit for just six weeks) as the Summer Leadership Academy @ Harllee Elementary and saw 50 teenagers graduate from a program that taught them life and career skills.

“Activate”–motion–was key to what we did here. The goal was not to get it perfect, but to get it done. Harllee closed its doors in May 2012. The leadership academy opened them again in July 2013. Our process: grassroots activism.

Within a month of the January 2012 announcement that schools would be closed, a small group of architects and designers from Gensler’s Dallas office came together to brainstorm solutions, all of us committed to the belief that architecture is not just about building buildings. It’s about the impact buildings have on the community. It’s about place making–and this was an opportunity to jump in and help our city re-establish vibrant places where holes in the urban fabric had opened.

After researching each of the 11 closed schools, we chose Harllee Elementary for our pilot intervention, because it offered a dynamic trio: political support (Mayor Mike Rawlings is pushing hard for investment in south Dallas); the right facility (Harllee is a historic building); and the right community engagement. The Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church was an enthusiastic ticket into the community. Not just a church, it’s a pillar of this neighborhood with a long legacy of pastors as community leaders.





We were able to quickly join forces with the church. Our vision for reopening the school fit its mission of improving the neighborhood. We had the resources to get this done; the church could summon up the community support. We all had to summon up significant money.