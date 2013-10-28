Lou Reed On How To Be As Creative, Dynamic, And Difficult As Lou Reed

In the late 1960’s–at the peak of our hottest hippie moment–a leather-clad Lou Reed and his Velvet Underground band mates pounded out songs about heroin and sadomasochism that ranged from ear-splitting sonic distortions to strangely beautiful ballads. Producer and musician Brian Eno famously said that despite the meager initial sales of the first Velvet Underground record, “everyone who bought one of those 30,000 copies started a band!” Reed, both with the Velvet Underground and in his career as a solo artist waged a war on the conventions of the music he loved, rock n’ roll–paving the way for glam rock, punk rock, and noise bands.

All I did was sit there and observe these incredibly talented and creative people who were continually making art and it was impossible not to be affected by that.

Like many performers Reed was circumspect about the materials and methods of his art. But actually, in Reed’s case that would be a gross understatement. Reed notoriously made a game of verbally assassinating reporters who dared to ask him questions. His weapons were the death stare, the non-answer, the lethal insult, and the mid-question walk-off. Yet, if you comb through Reed’s four-plus decades of interviews you may uncover some revelatory gems on being the artist Lou Reed, on fearless creativity, and on not giving a… fig.

Lou Reed was an English major with what he facetiously called “the useless degree,” “preparing you for zero,” “qualified for nothing”–and he was a lover of rock n’ roll, which he called “party stuff,” and “dance stuff.” Reed told Spin Magazine about his brilliant yet simple idea to merge the novelistic content of the writers he admired with three-chord rock and roll, “Hubert Selby, William Burroughs, Allen Ginsberg and Delmore Schwartz. To be able to achieve what they did, in such little space, using such simple words. I thought if you could do what those writers did and put it to drums and guitar, you’d have the greatest thing on earth. You’d have the whole pie.”

In an interview with Mojo magazine, Reed said, “I wanted to write songs that related to real life as opposed to all the shit that was out there….” He told another interviewer, “I wanted something that would engage you mentally, [but] that you could listen to on another level….That ten years from now you could still listen to one of my albums because… [it] would engage you emotionally, intellectually, if not spiritually, on the level that a novel can. And because you also have music going on, you could do something that no other form could do, especially if someone is listening on headphones. You could really get their attention, tell ’em anything, do it any way, really take them some place. You’re joining the voice in their head with your voice–there’s no one else there.”

We all know the benefits of learning from a mentor or master, but how many of us, like Reed, have the cosmic luck to be chosen by someone like Andy Warhol? From the moment Warhol discovered Reed and the Velvet Underground at Café Bizarre in Greenwich Village, Reed became an Andy acolyte, absorbing Warholian lessons he’d apply throughout his career.

“I studied Mr. Warhol. Any dot that I can use from him, I do.” Reed told an interviewer, “How many times do you get to be around geniuses?” Reed recounts how he was influenced by Warhol, even taking his song suggestions. Reed became a product of the Warhol Factory, explaining in a recent interview, “All I did was sit there and observe these incredibly talented and creative people who were continually making art and it was impossible not to be affected by that. You look at Andy–somebody who created himself. You know, there he was, a balding commercial artist who took himself off to God knows where and he re-invented himself as this guy in a leather jacket and a wig. And I asked him about the wig because I thought it made him look older and he said, ‘Well, that’s fine because when I do get older it’ll be perfect.’”

Reed told Rolling Stone about his breakup with Warhol, “Andy passes through things, but so do we. He sat down and had a talk with me. ‘You got to decide what you want to do. Do you want to keep just playing museums from now on and the art festivals? Or do you want to start moving into other areas?’” Reed had learned his lessons so well that he even out Warhol-ed Warhol, saying, “So I thought about it and I fired him. Because I thought that was one of the things to do if we were going to move away from that. …I’d never seen Andy angry, but I did that day.”