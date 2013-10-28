How Much Is Your Yelp Review Worth?

A group of hard-working Yelp reviewers think they deserve minimum wage (at least!) for all the free labor they have put into judging local establishments, and have filed a class action lawsuit against the review site. Reading through their reviews, however, suggests their prose isn’t worth much.

The theory goes: Free Yelp write-ups provide value to the company, ergo dedicated reviewers act as free labor, and that’s illegal. The lawsuit compares the situation to a “21st century galley slave ship with pirates banging the drum to keep up the fast pace and to fill the pockets of their stockholders with treasure,” an extreme analogy for what boils down to volunteer work.

Not much about the logic behind the lawsuit makes sense, and Yelp has dismissed it as “frivolous,” per the company statement provided to Fast Company:

This is a textbook example of a frivolous lawsuit, it is unfortunate the court has to waste its time adjudicating it and we will seek to have it dismissed. The argument that voluntarily using a free service equates to an employment relationship is completely without merit, unsupported by law and contradicted by the dozens of websites like Yelp that consumers use to help one another

It’s hard to disagree with Yelp. The site’s members are volunteers. At one point the lawsuit argues that Yelp coerced these “employees” to write more because the site offers incentives for those who write more. The situation, as TechDirt’s Mike Masnick points out, doesn’t sound that much different than the lawsuit filed by the unpaid Huffington Post bloggers, who ultimately lost.

But let’s set all of that very good reasoning aside and for a moment ask the question at the core of this: Are Yelp reviews worth anything? Certainly, in aggregate, they sustain the company’s business. But, as single entities, it’s unclear if they warrant minimum wage, if that.

Of the four people listed in the filing, two of them got “fired” from Yelp–to use the language of the suit–and their reviews no longer appear on the site. Yelp removed their accounts because they had violated their user policies. However, one of the plaintiffs Darren W. (aka Darren Walchesky), has written more than 1,200 reviews for the site. Here’s one for the drugstore chain Walgreens:

Holy crud! Kay and I came here last night after dining at the new Atria’s restaurant nearby in the Bill Green Shopping Center, and I couldn’t believe the selection of toys, Halloween gear, housewares, and snacks. It was like a miniature Wal-Mart! Unfortunately, like Wal-Mart, they’ve been hit with lawsuits involving racial discrimination, proprietary drugs, distributing oxycodone, selling tobacco, profiting from customer’s private information, and overcharging Medicaid. But they’re open 24 hours. And it’s clean, well-stocked, and organized. Whoop.

That’s neither poetry nor intrepid reporting. This five-star one for a shop called Rubber Duck, however, attempts the poetry angle: