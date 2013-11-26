After The Disaster, Looking For Success Stories In Bangladesh

I distinctly remember finding a tiny slip of white paper that read “Made by Carole in Ohio” in the pocket of a pair of overalls I wore as a kid. I remember this prompted a full on daydream inspired by Carole. What does she look like? Does she drive a minivan? Does she like horses? Amidst the reverie, I remember thinking about the fact that people with lives, families, friends, and interests make the everyday products we all use.

This past April, many of us were introduced, albeit posthumously, to the “Caroles” of Dhaka, Bangladesh, who worked at the Rana Plaza factory. I cannot think of a sadder story than theirs and the aftermath of the devastating factory collapse filled me with a sad uneasiness that lingered for months. So I bought a plane ticket to Dhaka. The company I work for grants sabbaticals every four years and my four years were up: I am taking two months off to go to Bangladesh and Cambodia to try, through technology, to help grow garment factory worker safety and rights efforts underway by organizations in the region.

The media doesn’t give us many success stories about Bangladesh.

Through my network in the sustainability community, I was able to arrange volunteer experiences with BSR HERproject in Dhaka, and the ILO’s Better Factories Cambodia program in Phnom Penh. Both were willing to have an American technologist tag along for a month to try and accelerate the good work they are already doing with some added technology solutions.

I’ve now completed my last day as a BSR volunteer in Bangladesh and am preparing to leave to Cambodia in the morning. I’ve been sitting in a van in a traffic jam for the last four hours with three other women who conducted a HERproject pre-natal and maternal health training at a factory outside Dhaka. HERproject, the Business for Social Responsibility program that I volunteered for, works to increase women’s health awareness and access to health services through sustainable workplace programs like worker and management trainings.

I’ve taken Bangla lessons and I can pick up about a fifth of what one of the trainers is shouting with distress into her cell phone. “…Fire. Factory…Oh God…Call me back.” I ask her what has happened and she tells me about the factory fire in another factory in Gazipur, one that hasn’t implemented HERproject programming. There is no information yet on how many people have died but there are casualties. We sit in silence for much of the rest of the two-hour ride home.

I look out the window of the dust-covered van at the darkness and the cacophony around me: the rickshaws, tuk tuks, cars, buses, and pedestrians all held in pause and negotiating with the trucks carrying cows into Dhaka for the upcoming Eid holiday. From the road, I see foreboding concrete buildings with rows of fluorescent lights across the ceilings and signs above the guarded gates with cheerful names like “Exuberant Knitwear, LLC.” and “Rainbow Brilliance Fashions, Ltd.” Bangladesh’s GDP is currently at a growth rate of a little less than 6%, compared to India’s 4% and the U.S.’s 2.5%. This is both driven and impeded by the country’s role as one of the world’s leading seamstresses.

Unfortunately, the media doesn’t give us many success stories about Bangladesh. Instead we hear stories about Rana Plaza and Gazipur, and smaller exposés about decoy smoke detectors and the decided lack of rigor in selecting workers of legal age. These stories are important. They honor the memory of those that perished, raise consumer awareness, and outline to brands the risk involved with not mandating complete transparency in their supply chains. But now having spent some time in Bangladesh, it bothers me that we only hear the terrible news. I want some good news to come through–to tell the story of factories that are not putting their workers at risk.