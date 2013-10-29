Verbally Abusive Master Chef Hosts Cooking Show “For Dumb [Expletive]s”

Australian chef and comedian Damian Cordang, aka Hard Core Damo was a contestant on Australia’s version of the Fox reality competition Master Chef. He was the first to be kicked off, however, possibly because he cannot get through a single sentence without uttering a phrase that would make Sam Kinison blush. This proclivity for profanity hasn’t stopped Damo from practicing his art on camera with the unprintably titled YouTube show.





“Don’t fuck that up,” the chef warns when specifying that viewers need to use castor’s sugar and not regular sugar for part of the recipe. This admonishment is actually one of the more civilized expressed during the course of the 8-minute show. In fact, the squeamish would do well to stay away altogether, disregarding however delicious the finished product may be. Anyone who wants to see a verbally abusive chef with a depraved vocabulary brusquely prepare confections, however, is in for a treat.