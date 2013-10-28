The Syrian Electronic Army Claims It Hacked Obama’s Social Accounts

“All the the links that Barack Obama account tweeted it and post it on Facebook was redirected to a video showing the truth about Syria,” a representative from the organization wrote in a statement to Mashable. The pro-Syrian government group has taken responsibility for a number of recent high-profile hacks of media and government websites, including Twitter, the New York Times, and Marines.com.





The links in some of Obama’s status updates over the weekend directed users to a 24-minute video published Aug. 27 that features graphic imagery of terrorist attacks. The updates with compromised links (see screenshots) were still live on Obama’s accounts Monday morning. The offending link was removed on Obama’s Twitter account. The Daily Mail reports the organization had also briefly taken down Obama’s campaign site Sunday before it was restored less than an hour later.



