What The Healthcare.gov Debacle Teaches Us About How To Fix Government Software

Much has been written about CGI, the firm responsible for the site’s backend code, and about the government’s procurement process leading to CGI’s selection. It is absurd that a project so vast–three years in the making with tens of millions spent already–could fail in such preventable ways.

It is absurd that a project so vast could fail in such preventable ways.

The anger and frustration over the massive bungling of such a vital project threaten to make us lose proper perspective and learn the wrong lessons, however. So let’s revisit the basics: What went wrong, how do we do better, and how do we think about government’s fundamental capabilities?

From an end-user and technical perspective, a federal health insurance marketplace isn’t so different from a standard e-commerce website. But most of the work involved in building a site like this is not technical; it’s all about client management. The project spanned numerous seemingly unrelated federal agencies, and many individual states, with a large set of specifications. These stakeholders undoubtedly provided conflicting and contradictory requirements.

Effective web startups think in terms of “agile development” and building a “minimum viable product.” We experiment with bite-size pieces of a product to validate our technology and our market assumptions. If something isn’t working, we make adjustments. But how can you be flexible when your final product is bound on all sides by federal law and agency regulations? What are the bite-sized pieces and optional components for an overhaul of an entire nation’s health care system?

We would love to believe that a modern Silicon Valley-style tech company could have been hyper-efficient in building the equivalent of Google for health care. In today’s reality, for better or worse, this is a technocratic fantasy. Outdated federal procurement practices and politicking certainly limited the set of companies considered to manage this project, but the government would still have been faced with a challenge even without these issues. The intersection of companies that produce genuinely good technology, and companies that are willing and able to navigate the built-in bureaucratic complexity of a project like this, is vanishingly small. The truth is that good software developers don’t want to deal with the headaches of bureaucracy, and they have enough appealing options that they don’t have to.

How can you be flexible when your final product is bound on all sides by federal law and agency regulations?

The complexity of this project was defined by the law itself. Perhaps one of the Republicans’ most effective arguments against the bill was that it was poorly understood. A single-payer system (Medicare for all) would not only have been a simple thing to understand, it would have been an order of magnitude easier to implement. Sometimes the simplest solutions really are the best.