Google Street View Travels Down The River Thames

Google Street View has been to the top of Mount Fuji, to CERN‘s Large Hadron Collider, and the Moto X factory. And now it can add the winding route of the River Thames to the list.
Perhaps this new excursion has the most resonance for the digital era. The Thames has been critical for London’s growth and development for millennia, and many of its most historic landmarks are still visible from the waterfront–some of which you may never have seen from this angle, like (the real) London Bridge. Also visible are many more 21st century innovations like the Shard, Europe’s tallest skyscraper.