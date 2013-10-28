“Tweeting Bra” Reminds You to Do Regular Breast Exams

Recently, we reported on the phenomenon of “mamming”–i.e. laying your boobs on stuff–as a means to raise awareness about mammograms. Apparently, breast cancer awareness advocates had even more to get off their collective chests, though.





If you’re a woman who is more bras-off than boobs-on, you can still do your part to encourage regular breast exams. Nestle Fitness, with the help of agency Ogilvy One, has created the Tweeting Bra. Unclasp it, and a breast exam reminder automatically flies through the twittersphere. So forget bras adorned with roses and rhinestones and accessorize your décolletage with the adorable (and sexy!) Twitter bird.

Note: The video above is in Greek. Choose “English version” to display English subtitles.