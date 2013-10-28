Critical Healthcare.gov Data Center Crashes

In the latest episode in the ongoing national tech-support nightmare that is Healthcare.gov, a critical Verizon Terremark data center hosting the website lost network connectivity on Sunday. The network failure also affects a “data services hub,” meaning the failures are cascading to the state-run exchanges, which had been working better than the national site. There is no estimate yet on when the glitch will be fixed.
The technical problems of Healthcare.gov, including long waits, lost profiles, and other bugs, have been dominating the news after the new program’s launch. The president vowed Friday to fix all the problems by November 30th, but there’s no word if this new problem will delay that deadline.