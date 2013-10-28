7 Inspiring Videos Of Saudi Arabian Women Defying The Country’s Ban On Female Drivers

On Saturday, Saudi Arabian women took to the streets behind a steering wheel in protest of the country’s longstanding female driving ban. After the organizers started tweeting videos of women driving through handle @Oct26driving , the campaign website was hacked and remains broken today.

But that doesn’t mean attention to the cause has withered. Over the weekend, Arab-American comedian and a cappella singer Hisham Fageeh posted a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” in support of the movement, swapping out lyrics like “Oba, observing the hypocrites” to “Ova-ovaries all safe and well.” Fageeh’s song, which went viral, unfortunately lampooned a real statement recently made by a Saudi cleric who told his followers that the geography of a woman’s ovaries makes driving unhealthy. (This phenomenon also explains family size in Western countries, he added.)

Saudi women, however, continue to prove that they can both drive and have a reproductive system that differs from a man’s. Below are just a handful of examples of Saudis driving while female that have surfaced online in recent days–and one from two years ago, for which the driver, activist Manal al-Sharif, was arrested.

This woman chose Bon Jovi as her driving soundtrack.

This Saudi woman went straight to the drive-through.

This son participated in the campaign by teaching his mom how to drive.

Here, a little kid is getting a kick out of his mom behind the wheel.