LG’s Curved Smartphone Has A “Self-Healing” Coating

We’ve heard murmurings about LG’s G Flex phone for a while, but now the company has officially revealed the device . It’s a bit like the G2, LG’s top ranking phone, with volume buttons on the back of the case and a screen that curves the right way.

By “right way,” I mean it curves with your face from ear to mouth, unlike Samsung’s curved “Round” smartphone, which is curved like part of a Coke can. The G Flex has a 6-inch 720p screen, runs Android Jellybean on a Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor, and has a 13-megapixel rear camera. But the phone’s two landmark features are that curved display, and the fact its rear case is made of “self-healing” plastic that can apparently erase scratches in just a minute or two.

The phone is impressive, and will likely attract plenty of curious buyers. But like the Galaxy Round, it’s probably not representative of the next iteration of smartphone design. The curved screen, while interesting, is a gimmick–making gestures on this surface could confuse users, and it serves no real purpose. But the phone does showcase the tech behind the bendy, flexible screen and curved batteries. And when LG makes this tech available for third parties, that’s where things will get really interesting.