Samsung Is Now The NBA’s Official Tablet And TV Provider

Soon, Samsung devices will be on NBA basketball courts. The firm inked a three-year contract with the NBA said to be worth around $100 million, which will allow officials to review plays on Samsung tablets and monitors. For Samsung, the NBA footage will be used to create exclusive content for the South Korean firm’s TVs and mobile devices in an attempt to increase sales.
The deal comes just days after the firm was fined $340,000 for creating false online reviews for itself and its rivals. Earlier this year, the firm gave some Galaxy and Note owners early access to Jay-Z’s new album, Magna Carta Holy Grail. Jay-Z is, of course, a former part owner of the Brooklyn Nets basketball team.