15 Tips To Master The Awkward Networking Waltz

Let’s begin with a story of our time. Joe is a recently unemployed IT specialist who is a whiz at network infrastructure. O irony of ironies. He is about to attend a meeting of a local professional group to “network” with people who might help with his job search. He has 500+ LinkedIn contacts and he tweets every day, but let’s watch him as he tries to mix and mingle.

Needless to say, he is not looking forward to this at all. Joe creeps into a room full of people who are standing around, talking in groups of twos and threes. They all seem to know each other–unlike himself. Joe spends some time at the buffet, picks up a brochure and feigns interest. He almost approaches someone standing on his own but settles for getting a drink instead. Looking for comfort, he takes out his iPhone, checks his email and Twitter messages. He then walks around a bit nibbling on some peanuts. After 45 minutes he can’t bear it any longer. He leaves, having wasted his evening and feeling unsatisfied, unfulfilled, and undiscovered.

Enter Elias Howe, the 19th-century inventor of the sewing machine and the zipper. What could Joe possibly learn from Howe? Quite a bit it seems; because Elias Howe knew a lot about people as well as technology. Turns out that, in addition to being a fine inventor, Howe cut a fine figure in the ballroom and he knew a thing or two about how to behave in social situations. Which is important today, because research confirms that the extent of your real professional social network can have a significant impact on your promotion prospects and your salary.

A recent study of 6,000 executives at 3,000 companies in the U.S. and Europe found that executives with 50% more professional contacts above the average, had a salary 3.5% or $15,000 higher than their less gregarious/friendly/sociable colleagues. So the conclusion seems simple: increase your professional contacts and get a raise. Hundreds of contacts on LinkedIn and Facebook? That’s a no-brainer. But creating “real” contacts is not as easy as it sounds.

About 20 years ago, anthropologist and evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar posited that the number of social connections we maintain is limited not by technology, but by our brain size. Extrapolating from a study on primates, Dunbar estimated that the maximum number of social connections we can actively maintain is approximately 150, in what came to be known as “Dunbar’s Number.” While this number is not universally accepted, most social scientists agree that the upper limit on meaningful social connections is still in the hundreds, at most.

In 1990 the Berlin Wall was finally down and Windows was going up. We connected by email shortly afterwards; today we have hundreds of connections on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. But more connections do not mean more meaningful relationships. Sherry Turkle, psychologist and MIT information researcher confirms this when she says that, “we live in a technological universe in which we are always communicating. And yet we have sacrificed conversation for mere connection.”

So technology is not the (only) answer. No, to create meaningful connections, we need to rediscover the ways humans have connected since time immemorial. This means talking to real people, which, among other things means approaching people at networking events, conferences, and trade shows. Many people find this artificial, embarrassing, and just plain scary. If this sounds familiar, read on.