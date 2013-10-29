The Afghan Weddings Surge

Head out on just about any night of the summer in Kabul, and you will run across giant, glass structures bursting with joyful music and bright lights. These are the city’s wedding palaces, and they’re a booming business.

In a conservative country like Afghanistan, people don’t throw parties on a regular basis, the way they do in the West. Weddings then are major social events. Extensive guest lists are used to reinforce bonds with extended kin and business partners. And the festivities become a platform for families to demonstrate affluence and solidify their social standings. Plus, with their lively bands and beckoning dance floors, they’re an opportunity just to let loose.

Under the Taliban, music was banned, and women were locked up at home. Some owners moved their wedding halls across the border, to Pakistan. Wealthier families took their fetes abroad, while poorer ones had to make do at home.

Now the wedding industry is back. Shoaib, who, like some Afghans, goes by a single name, directs the Marina Dubai Wedding Hall. His family has been in the business for a quarter of a century, including a relocation to Peshawar during the Taliban years. Shoaib estimates that there were about 25 halls in Kabul 10 years ago. Now he says there are about 70. Another wedding hall owner, who’s also been in business for over a decade, puts the number closer to 120.

Marina Dubai Wedding Hall owner Shoaib.

The halls vary in size and decor. The more modest ones are simply multistory buildings with large salons on each floor, a scrim running through the center so that music from the band on the men’s side of the hall can still be heard over on the women’s side. The larger and more elaborate ones have giant, gaudy sculptures out front, along with fountains and light shows.

As with real estate, the influx of cash into Afghanistan over the last decade has fueled the wedding industry. Businessmen who’ve made fortunes off reconstruction contracts or officials who’ve skimmed money off funds flowing through the government have looked for places to invest, and the wedding business has seemed like an attractive—and glamorous—option.

Wedding halls have such an air of affluence about them that Shoaib said he was kidnapped last year by four men demanding $3 million in cash. He eventually escaped, and the assailants were caught. But now, as at many such establishments, his front gate is guarded by men with Kalashnikovs.