Maybe Don’t Follow the Party Advice For Introverts In These Videos

Some people get this deer in the headlights look as soon as they walk into a party. At times it gets so bad that they look like a deer literally inside the headlights because a car hit it. For those already uncomfortable interacting with others , a party is a minefield of potential social blunders. A new series of videos promises viewers a field map for navigating this treacherous turf, although the advice offered within is rather suspect.





Created by director Eva Michon, the videos are actually a promotion for upscale fashion boutique Tenoversix. Short clips with titles like “How to Greet a New Friend At a Party” acknowledge the potentially traumatizing encounters that introverts experience without actually diagnosing any sort of remedy. Wes Anderson regular Jason Schwartzman narrates, advising those worried about whether their breath stinks: “Exhale deeply and slowly into the face of the person standing closest to you.”

Please do not try this at home or anywhere else.

