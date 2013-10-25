10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: The Best Design Duos, Fart Repellent Underwear, And Much More



1. “Google Autocompletes The World’s Opinion Of Women–And It’s Not Pretty”

Co.Create

The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women uses Google’s autocomplete feature to show sexist attitudes hiding in plain sight.

2. “This Map Shows What Every Country Leads The World In And It’s Not Entirely Flattering”

Co.Create

With the help of this map, we now all know Mongolia leads the world in velociraptor bones.

3. “This High-Tech Underwear Keeps Your Farts From Smelling”

Co.Exist

Perhaps the most revolutionary product of the year has arrived: underwear that stops your farts from smelling.

4. “All Of The Ways Apple’s New Free Mac OS Hurts Microsoft Windows”

Fast Company

The latest version of Mac OS X is free for all Mac users. Windows 8.1 still costs more than $100. What’s it all mean?

5. “The Best CEO-Designer Duos, Part II”

Co.Design

We take you from AirBnB and Facebook to J.Crew and Warby Parker for the most dynamic design partnerships shaping today’s most innovative companies. Check here for part one.

6. “How Apple Created The Lightest iPad Yet”

Co.Design

Lighter, fast, stronger: How Apple delivered the iPad we’ve deserved all along.

7. “Inspiration From Pinterest For Offices That Stir Creativity”

Fast Company

Unfortunately, your office will probably never be as cool as Pinterest’s. That doesn’t mean you can’t learn something from it though.

8. “A Scientific Guide To Writing Popular–And Sharable–Headlines For Twitter, Facebook, And Your Blog”

Fast Company

What words are we attracted to on Twitter? Why are we drawn to images on Facebook? All this, and the secrets behind writing perfect, irresistible headlines.

9. “Take An Eerie, Photoshopped Look At How Leonardo DiCaprio And Other Celebrities Will Age”

Co.Create

A contest on image site Worth1000.com gives us a peek at how some of the biggest names in music, movies, and television will look as senior citizens.

