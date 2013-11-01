A $100 Million Urban Resilience Effort To Help Cities Survive The Next Superstorm

Superstorm Sandy showed New York’s vulnerability to big weather, and offered a warning to the world. If a moderately severe hurricane could incapacitate a city as great as New York, less wealthy and prepared places could be in for something worse.

Up to 75% of the planet is set to live in cities by 2050, just as climate change threatens to make exceptional weather less exceptional. Urban areas are more at risk than ever, yet have never been more crowded. That’s a frightening combination, as we’ve discussed before.

Cities are fearful of the degree to which they have both the capacity and the plans to respond.

The Rockefeller Foundation’s 100 Resilient Cities Centennial Challenge is a $100 million effort to help cities to face up to Sandy-like events and come out the other side. It looks to catalyze infrastructure investment, improve coordination within governments, open up access to useful software and services, and spread good ideas.

“Sandy really revealed how vulnerable even New York was, and New York had lots of measures to protect itself,” says Judith Rodin, Rockefeller’s president. “Many [cities] are grappling with these issues and they’re fearful of the degree to which they have both the capacity and the plans to respond.”

Rockefeller launched 100 Resilient Cities earlier this year, and more than 1,000 cities have sent in grant proposals so far (Rockefeller is now sorting through them). “They are concerned about infrastructure and the erosion of their coastlines, which make them far more vulnerable. They understand they don’t have the right coordination within city government,” Rodin says.

“Infrastructure” could be anything from ocean defenses to the positioning of power stations and the grid. It could mean how transport systems are protected from flooding, or how building codes encourage or discourage types of construction. It also includes “soft infrastructure”–which could involve the way planners and administrators are trained and the services they have to hand.

In submitting grant applications to Rockefeller, cities agree to appoint a Chief Resilience Officer to conceive and implement a plan, bring in private sector, civic society and the community stakeholders, and share knowledge with the network. In return, they get cash, services, and support. For example, Swiss Re, the giant insurance group, is offering free access to its risk analysis software packages. Palantir, the predictive analytics startup, is opening up its platform. And the American Institute of Architects and Architecture for Humanity is building “resilient design studios,” where professionals can learn about land use analysis and hydrology mapping. Rockefeller hopes this will lead to more cautious planning–for example, so cities avoid building on flood plains.