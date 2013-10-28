You’re A Meme. Now What? 6 Ways To Turn Sudden Internet Fame Into Professional Gold

A year ago, Allison Slater Tate was knee deep in caring for her newborn and three other children. She had submitted two posts to The Huffington Post’s Parents section, and they’d done decently, but she had no inkling what would happen when she wrote her third: an essay on how her self-consciousness about being in pictures with her kids was cheating her children of memories of mom. The post ran in early October with a headline “ The Mom Stays in the Picture ” — and that’s when things went crazy.

I think the mystery of who is behind something on the Internet makes people want to share it more.

“I didn’t even have an active blog of my own at that point, and I was largely out of the whole blogging community, Twitter, etc., so I didn’t even know what kinds of posts went viral or what viral meant in terms of numbers,” she says. Nonetheless, viral her post went. Big time. Within weeks, the essay had been read millions of times and liked more than half a million times on Facebook.

It can happen: something you do taps into the cultural zeitgeist. Suddenly, your ideas–you!–get passed around the Internet at Outbreak-like speeds.

So how can you capitalize on your newfound fame?

While fame can happen without your consciously doing anything (like the Ridiculously Photogenic Guy–who just smiled at a camera during a race) in the Internet era fame often happens because you created something. And if you created something, you can be ready to fan the flames along.

The Viral Vault

“How To Quit Your Job With An Interpretative Dance Video And 11 Million Views”

Veronica de Souza was bummed out the night of the second presidential debate in 2012. “Earlier that day, the startup I worked at had let our entire team go. I was jobless and had no idea what I wanted to do next,” she says. So she stayed in to watch the debate. Then inspiration struck. “As soon as I heard the words Binders Full of Women”–Mitt Romney’s explanation of how he’d diversified his gubernatorial team–“I got the Tumblr URL and it was a blur from there.” She posted humorous photo illustrations of the concept, and “I kept my name off it for the first hour or so until it really started to blow up,” she says. “Maybe it’s just me, but I think the mystery of who is behind something on the Internet makes people want to share it more. At around 11:30 p.m., I told a friend it was my blog and she tweeted up a storm. I started gaining more submissions and more followers. I stayed up until 3 a.m. that first night, going through all the submissions and queuing up posts for the next day.” She got over 15,000 submissions by the time she quit updating the post after the election.

While you might want to hunker down when your inbox starts filling up, don’t. De Souza says that “I knew that I would have a small spotlight for a very short amount of time”–and she needed a job. So she said yes to interviews on CNN and NPR. Tate took her baby along to New York to go on the Today Show and other programs–thus generating some excellent photos in which mom stayed in the picture.