Map Your Favorite Scary Movies with “The Geography of Horror”

Where’s the scariest place on the planet? It could be the Han River in Seoul, where The Host snagged unsuspecting river goers. Or maybe it’s boring old Georgia, where a man executed by electric chair came back as a zombie to punish his killers. (Incidentally, that 1936 film was called The Walking Dead.) But as Nicole Kidman discovers in The Others, the U.K. also has its share of hauntings. This Halloween, decide for yourself which locale is the creepiest.