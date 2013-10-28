Are Oil Companies Wasting Billions On Energy They’ll Never Use?

The world’s top 200 fossil fuel companies spent $674 billion dollars on exploring for new resources and reserves last year alone. Now major investors are worried these firms–which include the most profitable companies on the planet today–are literally sinking their money into the ground.

At issue is the emerging idea of “unburnable carbon,” and a group of long-term-minded investors together representing $3 trillion in assets has recently written letters to the world’s major fossil fuel company’s asking them to address it.

Companies are spending billions of dollars on a future that looks a lot like the present, in terms of fossil fuel use.

As climate change become more urgent, the coalition of 70 investors has become convinced that fossil fuel companies might not even get to burn the reserves they already hold. Maybe not in five or 10 years, but perhaps in 20 or 30, the pure mathematics of the situation could eventually cause the sectors’ market value to plummet—at least if companies stay on the path that many are on today.

“Companies like ExxonMobil and Peabody Energy are spending billions of dollars of our shareholder capital on a future that looks a lot like the present, in terms of fossil fuel use,” says Jack Ehnes, CEO of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, a fund that manages $175 billion in assets. “The fact that these reserves might be left in the ground could result in liabilities that would take a major toll on shareholder value,” he says.

The mathematics go something like this. To avoid planetary chaos, international governments have agreed that it’s crucial to limit the world to 2 degrees of warming, which would require stabilizing the atmosphere at concentrations of 450 parts per million of CO2. From there, it’s relatively easy to calculate how much carbon it is possible to burn before reaching that threshold (absent major capture and storage efforts). The International Energy Agency concluded last year that no more than one-third of the proven fossil fuel reserves around the world can be consumed before 2050 to achieve that goal.





The rest? For companies like Exxon and BP, reserves of untapped fossil fuel assets could be left “stranded” in the ground. Investment bank HSBC believes that some companies could lose 40% to 60% of their market value in this kind of situation, the investors’ letter notes.

Of course, the reality today is that most national governments are far from passing any kind of strict carbon regulations–a fact that stopped Craig Mackenzie, head of sustainability at one of Europe’s largest asset management companies, from putting the issue at the top of his “to-do” list a few years ago.