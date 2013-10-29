Creating A “Regenerative Economy” To Transform Global Finance Into A Force For Good

Science tells us we are in ecological overshoot . We are using Earth’s resources faster than they can be regenerated. So, too, are we in economic and financial overshoot , propelled by a financial system that demands growth with no concern for the environment and little regard for human well-being. Common sense tells us that an economy that is growing by using up its material resources at an exponential rate is fundamentally misaligned with the finite boundaries of Earth’s ecosphere. Unless we shift to a new economic model, the result will be a series of mutually reinforcing crises–economic, social, and ecological–a catastrophe on a scale without historical precedent.

Our modern global economy, recent crises notwithstanding, has delivered remarkable historical achievements, and prosperity (for many) unmatched in human history. Now, however, it must evolve to address the grotesquely inequitable distribution of wealth, intractable poverty in much of the world, and chronic failure to deliver living-wage jobs, all while respecting ecological boundaries. The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and the International Energy Agency all agree that meeting these challenges demands not merely problem solving as we’ve done in the past, but systemic change to address root causes.

This has profound implications, not only for how we live our lives, but also for our dysfunctional financial system, itself the ultimate but least understood root cause of our current and unfolding crises.

The speculative excess and ethical shortcomings of contemporary Wall Street are now legend. But what ails Wall Street goes much deeper. Climate change, ecosystem collapse, soil degradation and biodiversity loss, driven by the fundamental unsustainability of short-term, finance-driven business as usual will continue to deliver shocks to the global economy. Such industries of the old economy as fossil fuels, toxic manufacturing, industrial agriculture, and others that have historically received subsidies and are driving the collapse of natural systems must be replaced by investments into a real economy that regenerates human and natural capital.

This transition will be costly. Take, for example, “the carbon bubble”–the fossil assets that would need to be left in the ground if the world successfully implements climate protection. Estimates run as high as a $20 trillion loss of asset value. In contrast, the direct sub-prime mortgage write-off only amounted to $2.7 trillion. Already, two investment analysis firms have found that fossil free portfolios are outperforming investments that contain fossil polluters. A 2013 survey found that more than half of fund managers surveyed had sold or avoided making investments because of concerns over climate change.

Smart companies are achieving quantum leaps in resource efficiency, beginning with energy productivity that moves us back toward balance, buys time, and saves money. “The 3% Solution,” reveals that US businesses cutting carbon emissions by three percent annually would save up to $190 billion in 2020 alone, or $780 billion over 10 years, and put the US corporate sector on track for a 25 percent carbon reduction against 1990 levels.

The next step is to shift investment into the clean infrastructure needed for the future. Jigar Shah, founder of Sun Edison, is inviting entrepreneurs to create the equivalent of 100,000 companies to sell $100 million worth of climate change solutions by 2020, creating a $10 trillion economy and mitigating the climate crisis at a profit. The International Energy Agency says that we’ll already have more than $4 trillion invested into climate change solutions by 2020. Let’s finish the job, create jobs (typically 10 times more jobs per unit of investment than the old economy) and unleash real prosperity.