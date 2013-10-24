Instagram Unveils Sample Ads From Adidas, Burberry, GE

Soon, if you’re a user of Instagram in the U.S., you might see a sponsored ad from Ben & Jerry’s appear in your photo stream uninvited. The photo might be of a bucket full of the Vermont company’s ice cream, next to a fishing rod, with a caption below that reads, “Shark bait.” Does that feel like spam to you?

Ad Example

That’s the bar set by Emily White, Instagram’s director of business operations, last May, when Fast Company interviewed her for our recent profile of the company’s CEO Kevin Systrom. At the time, Systrom and White were considering how to bring advertising to the platform without upsetting its 150 million users. The pair wasn’t sure what the ads would look like then but they were certain what they wouldn’t look like. “All I can tell you is that I’ve failed if it’s something that doesn’t feel like Instagram,” White explained, drawing a line in the sand. “If people see super spammy ads in their feeds, it’s going to be destructive to the experience.”

Today, the company had its first real test of that standard as it unveiled a string of sample ads that represent what will soon come to the platform. In a blog post, the Instagram team reassured its community that its photo and video ads would not only be “creative and engaging” but also relevant, tailored to your interests based on “information about what you do on Instagram and Facebook.” The company will roll out the program slowly, and acknowledges that not all ads will be of interest–partly why the team is giving users the option of hiding them. It’s also a reason why the company is curating its early brand partners, which include Adidas, Burberry, and GE. The question now is whether users will find the ads destructive, enjoyable, or simply bearable and necessary.

Instagram ads are designed to look exactly like the content already in your photo stream. The only difference is that the pictures and videos are will each carry a “sponsored” label in the upper right-hand corner. If you don’t like the ad shown, just click the “…” button below to get rid of it; Instagram also gives you the option of providing feedback on what “didn’t feel right.”

The aim, as the company has said, is to make its ads “enjoyable and creative in much the same way you see engaging, high-quality ads when you flip through your favorite magazine.” It’s similar to how we described the company’s plans in our feature story months ago:

[White has] started parroting Systrom’s belief that there’s no reason the advertising can’t be as luscious as the content, saying that Vogue magazine, a rich, glossy publication where that virtue is certainly evident, could be its model. [Systrom] asserts that brands are more than capable of producing compelling mobile advertising. “There are a lot of brands on Instagram,” he says, “and it turns out that Instagram is an efficient way for them to get their messages across. We can build tools that let them do that more efficiently. That’s a very big business.”

The problem, of course, is that it’s incredibly difficult to make ads as beautiful as those in Vogue–it takes whole industries of fashion designers and magazine editors and taste-makers to put together a package of September-issue quality. The truth is, brands like PayPal, which is included in Instagram’s pilot ad program, aren’t known for their content creativity. And the ones that are–such as Burberry and Michael Kors–won’t necessarily appeal to the larger Instagram community.

The company released a sample set of ads and the results are telling. Some of the ads simply feel like, well, ads. (The Instagram team specifies that these are just hypothetical examples the company created with third-party brand approval. They’re simply “what [the] ads could look like from the brands, taken directly from their Instagram profiles,” a representative writes to clarify.) In addition to the imagined Ben & Jerry’s “shark bait” ad, there’s a sample sponsored Instagram post from Lexus that features nothing more than a shiny yellow Lexus. There’s another sample ad for an expensive looking watch from Michael Kors, with a seemingly backward reference to World Food Day. (Support hunger awareness by purchasing a pricey and materialistic timepiece?)