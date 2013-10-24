Twitter Hires NBC News’s Vivian Schiller As Head Of News

Schiller, who has been at NBC News for two years, will oversee news and journalism partnerships at Twitter. The company originally posted a job listing for a Head of News and Journalism role back in May, seeking candidates with “a strong vision for the broad potential of Twitter and news.” Responsibilities in the job description included “devising and executing the strategies that make Twitter indispensable to newsrooms and journalists, as well as an essential part of the operations and strategy of news organizations and TV news networks.”

Schiller, who held top roles at NPR and The New York Times, has focused on creating better user experiences for readers. She spoke of the value of innovating and learning for Fast Company‘s 30-Second MBA series: