No Country On Earth Has Closed The Gender Gap, But A Few Are Coming Close

While no nations have yet managed to bring about full equality between the sexes, women are making strides in closing the gender gap in societies around the world, especially in the political sphere. That’s especially true in–no surprise–Nordic countries, where it is very cold, but otherwise things are very nice.

That’s according to the latest “Global Gender Gap Index,” a country-by-country measurement the World Economic Forum has been producing since 2006. The WEF’s measurements found that Nordic countries (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland)–which consistently have ranked at the top of the list over the years–are coming closest to true gender parity. Four of those countries have closed between 81% and 87% of their gender gaps and “thus serve as models and useful benchmarks for international comparison,” the report says (in comparison Yemen, the lowest ranked countries, has closed only a little over half of the gender gap).

Around the world, however, while the central findings show continued improvements, these changes are incremental. “The pace of change is slow,” the 2013 index, released today, reads. Below, you can explore an interactive graphic and click on each country to learn more about its progress.

Of the 110 countries the WEF has surveyed every year since 2006, 86% have gradually improved their score on the index, which includes measures for economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment. (The index is not tied to females’ actual levels of income or education, but rather, to the disparity they face compared to men in the same nation.)

However, fewer than 10 countries, including Nicaragua, Bolivia, Ecuador, and Saudi Arabia, have the distinction of improving by 10% or more on the Index in the last seven years. Sixty three nations have improved by less than 5%. And 14% have declined.

The top 10 countries:

1. Iceland

2. Finland

3. Norway

4. Sweden

5. Philippines

6. Ireland

7. New Zealand

8. Denmark

9. Switzerland

10. Nicaragua

Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden have ranked at the top of the index for most years, and Denmark is in the top 10. These nations display “gender parity” in primary and secondary education, and women actually dominate in higher education. Today, women now make up the majority of the high-skilled workforce in this region. The report notes that while many developed economies have succeeded in closing the gender gap in education, few have succeeded in maximizing the “returns from this investment” by increasing economic participation to the same levels.