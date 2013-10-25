5 Free Apps That WIll Make Your Childhood Dreams Come True, Help You Chat With Friends, And Much More

If you’re in need of some personal reflection, are trying to find a job, or are on the hunt for some more free apps, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
If you have a Facebook account, you’ve probably seen, and probably used, bitstrips.
If you don’t have a Facebook account (gasp!) now you’re invited to all the fun!
What’s all the fuss about? Bitstrips allows users to make, and share, fun comics with your closest friends. You guessed it . . . it’s pretty addicting.
BlackBerry’s long awaited messenger app is here, and people are excited: Within just 24 hours of the app’s release, it was downloaded over 10 million times.
So grab yourself a copy, and chat and message to your heart’s content–just make sure you double check the reviews.
LinkedIn Intro (iOS)
Earlier this week LinkedIn released a trio of apps designed to connect the modern worker.
Intro, as the video below shows, allows your LinkedIn profile to seamlessly link with your mobile email–something that should make introductions, and networking, just a tad easier.
Narrato Journal (iOS and Android soon)
In the journaling app Narrato, a user’s “lifestream” is populated by social channels and handmade entries. And, because our lives are too busy and complicated for a single journal, the app allows users to create new journals on anything they choose:
Narrato lets you organize your memories with multiple journals. Create a dream journal, an exercise journal, a gratitude journal, a mood journal, or even one for your pet cat.
Quixey: App Search & Discovery (Android)
Let’s be honest. You won’t find posts like this one (which inform you about cool apps to download) every day.
Luckily, there’s an app for that. WIth Quixey, you’ll never find yourself lost in the depths of Google Play again. Just tell it what you’re looking for, and it’ll hopefully find you the app you’ve been searching for.