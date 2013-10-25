5 Free Apps That WIll Make Your Childhood Dreams Come True, Help You Chat With Friends, And Much More

If you’re in need of some personal reflection, are trying to find a job, or are on the hunt for some more free apps, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Bitstrips (iOS and Android)

If you have a Facebook account, you’ve probably seen, and probably used, bitstrips.

If you don’t have a Facebook account (gasp!) now you’re invited to all the fun!

What’s all the fuss about? Bitstrips allows users to make, and share, fun comics with your closest friends. You guessed it . . . it’s pretty addicting.

BBM (iOS and Android)