Ellen Page Is Naked In The Uncanny Valley

Beyond: Two Souls is an interactive action-adventure game by French developer Quantic Dream. It’s not really a great game, but like Quantic Dream’s previous two titles, it is at least notable for its emphasis on realistic characters brought to life through extensive use of motion-capture. The headlining actor lending her voice, motion and likeness to Beyond: Two Souls is Juno and Inception star Ellen Page, who donned a black catsuit covered in ping pong balls and allowed Quantic Dream to record her movements with 64 Vicon cameras. This data was then crunched by a computer and used to bring a 3-D model inspired by her likeness to life.

This is where things get interesting. Several weeks ago, nude images of Jodie Holmes, Ellen Page’s character in Beyond: Two Souls, leaked online, and were published by several gaming blogs. By itself, it was something of a non-event, but the game’s publisher, Sony Entertainment, quickly moved to get these posts taken down. “The images are from an illegally hacked console and are very damaging for Ellen Page,” the rep reportedly told one site. “It’s not actually her body. I would really appreciate if you can take the story down to end the cycle of discussion around this.”

If the goal of the takedown requests was to “end the cycle of discussion,” it had the opposite effect entirely. Fueled by the implicit contradiction in Sony’s statement on the matter, discussion about the images heated up online. If the nude images were “not actually her body,” how could they be “very damaging” to Ellen Page? And what do we mean when we say that a 3-D model is nude, when as a society we can’t even agree what nudity means?





What do we mean when we say that a 3-D model is nude, when as a society we can’t even agree what nudity means?

The first thing to understand is that Sony is right at least about one thing: the nude images that have leaked online are of Jodie Holmes, not Ellen Page. It’s an important distinction. Although Jodie Holmes bears a resemblance to Ellen Page, and though both her voice and movements were used to bring the character to life, Holmes is essentially a cartoon: a 3-D character created by a digital artist based upon Ellen Page’s likeness.

The fact that the images in question are “nude” images of a model created by a Quantic Dream artist might be at least part of the source of Sony’s embarrassment. Beyond: Two Souls features a shower sequence, but it does not contain visible nudity: instead, Page’s character Jodie Holmes bathes while her body is tastefully obscured by steam and a carefully placed curtain, just like you might see in a PG-13 movie.

Nudity isn’t so much about what you can see as it is about how it is seen.

Unfortunately, a game is not a movie. Scenes in a game are rendered, not filmed, which means that if a hacker knows what he’s doing, he can “move the camera” and see a scene from an angle that was not intended. Which is exactly what happened.

But if Quantic Dream never meant for players to see Jodie Holmes naked, why did a Quantic Dream artist spend time painstakingly modeling her breasts, nipples, vagina, and pubic hair? A 3-D model is usually as sexless as a wax doll underneath its clothing, because designing games is expensive, and creating assets for things players aren’t going to see is a waste of time. That a Quantic Dream artist would unnecessarily create a sexually realistic body for a 3-D model, then task Ellen Page to bring it to life without her knowledge, seems creepy at best, and a violation at worst.