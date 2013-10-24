Anthropologie Severs Ties With Design Pirate Cody Foster

Cody Foster & Co.–a company accused of pirating the designs of online artists and selling them to major retailers as their own creations–is losing another retail partner. Since our exposé of Cody Foster published late last week, retail chain Anthropologie has come forward, stating that they are severing all ties with the Nebraska-based wholesaler.
In a statement emailed to Co.Design, an Anthropologie representative writes:
Anthropologie cherishes the relationships we have fostered with independent artists and designers, which allow us to delight our customers with beautiful, distinct merchandise.
Although extremely concerned by the allegations against one of our suppliers, we believed it was our corporate responsibility to carefully investigate the claims before taking decisive action.
After a thorough investigation, Anthropologie has decided to sever its relationship with Cody Foster & Co, remove any current items from our site and stores and cancel plans to include the company’s products in our holiday assortment. Unfortunately it is too late for us to make changes to our catalog in which a few items appear. While visible in photographs, they will not be credited or offered for sale.
We would like to thank our customers and friends in the art and design community for their patience as we resolved this matter with due diligence and with time. With this closure, we look forward to embarking on the holiday season with a shared vision.
Retailers appear to be abandoning Cody Foster left and right in response to widespread allegations of design piracy. Last week, Fab.com told us they were pulling Cody Foster & Co. items from sale. Previously, Brooklyn design retailer West Elm publicly announced they would also no longer be selling items made by Cody Foster & Co.
Through all of this, Cody Foster & Co. itself has remained silent, despite numerous requests for comment. In fact, the alleged design pirates seem to have doubled down on secrecy: According to a source, their catalog is no longer available even to retail partners.
To read more about Cody Foster and the allegations of design piracy made against them, check out our previous article here.