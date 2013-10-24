Notice A Familiar Voice Narrating The iPad Air Commercial?

When Apple debuted the iPad Air on Tuesday, the company also showed off a new TV spot to introduce millions to the thinner, lighter tablet. Featuring a pencil, the ad compares the writing utensil’s ubiquity to Apple’s new device. But what might have gone unnoticed is that Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston is the voice behind the narration.

Shedding the persona of a chemistry teacher-turned-drug kingpin, Cranston, named one of Fast Company‘s Most Creative People in 2013, speaks about a simple yet powerful tool that’s “transformed the way we work, learn, create, share” in a soothing and gentle voice. Though the connection to Breaking Bad is loose, the commercial does feature scenes in a laboratory and classroom.