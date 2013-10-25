What’s The Biggest Lesson Your Career Change Taught You?

But perhaps none of us learned more than those who switched jobs or even careers. New experiences, challenges, and failures bring all kinds of new lessons. So, in the spirit of the coming new year, we turned to Facebook and asked what people who’ve changed careers have learned.

Did you change careers this year? What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned so far?

The answers piled up:





Overwhelmingly, commenters said that changing careers to do what they love made them happy. Unfortunately, it didn’t necessarily make them richer. But there’s a way around that.





The sad reality is that rent still has to be paid while dreams are being chased. Setting aside a few hours a week to earn some steady income can help offset the loss of cash. Maybe that day job will teach something you can take with you:





Versatility is a valuable asset, especially since you’ll probably be doing something totally different in four years anyway.