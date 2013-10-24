President Obama Is Visiting Brooklyn’s Model Tech School

On Friday, President Obama is scheduled to visit Pathways in Technology Early College High School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, which he called out in his February State of the Union address as a shining example of the future of U.S. education. “Let’s … make sure that a high school diploma puts our kids on a path to a good job,” he said. “We need to give every American student opportunities like this.”

P-Tech, now in its third year, is a partnership between IBM, City University of New York, and the New York Department of Education. Students are mentored by IBM engineers, study a specially designed, project-based, collaborative science and engineering-focused curriculum, and take classes from City Tech college professors. The program is designed to take students representative of the city’s population and graduate them within six years with an associate’s degree in applied science and a spot “at the head of the line” for entry-level jobs at IBM, all for free. The school’s format has been replicated in Chicago, with Cisco, Microsoft, Motorola, and Verizon joining IBM as corporate partners. And New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this summer that 16 more locations will open across the state.

Will the president announce a further expansion of the P-Tech model?

Update: When he arrives, President Obama will land in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park before heading to the school. Fast Company editor Maccabee Montandon took this picture of the park, surrounded by blue police tape, this morning: