At times, as a leader, your employees will stop by or catch you in the hallway with the infamous question, “Do you have a minute?” If you’ve ever been engaged in one of these discussions, you know that these conversations are never as short as one minute. In fact, my research shows that the average “do you have a minute” discussion is greater than thirty minutes in length. I have written my share of articles about the need to have more process surrounding these discussions and the importance of minimizing the use of the open door policy . However, there are times when people need to catch you and it can’t wait until your standard one-on-one meeting. In these moments, make the best use of the time.

I started my career in health care where the environment is more prone to the drive-by meeting. After all, people’s lives are on the line. There are some lessons I think leaders everywhere could learn from the approach used in hospitals to address urgent concerns and guide discussions. In an effort to improve patient safety, hospitals use the Situation Background Assessment Recommendation (SBAR) method. By making just a few modifications to the healthcare approach, leaders can use this method to improve the efficiency of the drive-by meeting when it’s necessary

Process for the drive-by “you got a minute?”

Be sure each of your employees is familiar with the framework they should use when they need to catch you for a quick conversation.

Situation:

Briefly explain the issue, who is involved, and what decision should be made (if any)

Background:

Be prepared to share what has been tried and the outcomes of those attempts (plural)

Assessment:

Share the gravity of the situation including the probability and potential impact of the issue

Recommendation:

Briefly share your suggestion for what action should occur and how you can help