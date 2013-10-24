This Spray Makes Streets Glow In The Dark

Pro-Teq Surfacing , a U.K.-based firm, has patented a liquid that can simply be sprayed onto tarmac, concrete, timber, or any solid surface. After it hardens in about 30 minutes, it begins absorbing UV rays from ambient light and releases them after dark. The result? A shiny, shimmery pathway that can guide cyclists and pedestrians at night with zero power consumption. The company–appropriately–is calling the product Starpath.





“The product adjusts to the natural light, so if it is pitch black outside, the luminosity is enhanced, and if the sky is lighter, it won’t release as much luminosity. It adjusts accordingly,” says Hamish Scott, the owner of Pro-Teq, in a press release.

Not only is Starpath environmentally friendly, you don’t need to remove existing surfaces to use it. With all that shimmering, it has the added benefit of making pedestrians feel like they’re in a Neil Gaiman novel. Starpath is currently being tested in Christ’s Pieces, a park in the east side of the center of Cambridge, by the Cambridge City Council on approximately 150 square meters of pathway used by pedestrians and cyclists during day and night.