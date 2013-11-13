You Wish You Went To College At This Invention Space In An Old Factory On Top of A Mountain

Nestled on top of South Mountain, a ridge thick with hardwood trees that runs next to southeastern Pennsylvania’s Bethlehem valley, sit two huge buildings that used to pump out much of the country’s post-war steel. For the past 19 years, the 120,000-square-foot space lay dormant, but this past summer, crews of Lehigh University students set up shop inside, working among flying robots, dress models, whiteboards, and the peeling paint.

The Mountaintop program came about as the result of a $20 million seed gift from Urban Outfitters co-founder (and Lehigh alum) Scott Belair, who declared he wanted those buildings to serve as a campus free of lectures and filled with limitless opportunities for invention. In April 2013, the Lehigh administration started soliciting ideas for the upcoming program from faculty and students, but then the school decided that it would simply let the students’ curiosity shape the learning. No classes. No homework. No tests.

In an age where Massive Open Online Courses, or MOOCs, challenge traditional higher educational hierarchies by providing anyone coursework on a screen, the Mountaintop project is taking physical, collaborative learning environments and hurtling them into the 21st century. A giant set of steel manufacturing buildings in rural Pennsylvania doesn’t provide the same kind of broad-based access as a MOOC, but Lehigh professors, administrators, and students say they offer unparalleled opportunities to solve problems in teams and develop prototypes in real life.

“I actually believe that the timing of this couldn’t be better,” Lehigh president Dr. Alice Gast told Co.Exist. “This kind of work you can’t do online, you can’t do at night in your pajamas on the computer. You need to be with other people, and it involves collaboration, and the inquiry, and the open-endedness you can’t get from a MOOC–but I think [Mountaintop] is very complementary to those resources,” she added.





Mountaintop refuses to label itself as a research institute, an enterprise incubator, or even a lab– only as a space for inquiry-based learning. For example: Product design senior Dominique Brown, 24, used Mountaintop to extend her thesis project on intelligent textiles and clothing as architecture. She reached out to companies that produced light responsive phase change material to create 15 different designs that absorb and release energy when needed.

Meanwhile, Daniel Lopresti, chair of the Computer Science and Engineering program, helped one of his students develop a computer vision project for human hand motions needed to conduct music, while another student set up sensors throughout the space to measure temperature and activity.

Lopresti also bought small robotic helicopters with videos to fly around the 60-foot high warehouses and map the area. He believes “smart spaces” like these could one day aid those with limited mobility.