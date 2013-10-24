Use Shazam To Vote For Your Favorite X Factor Contestants

Starting November 6, viewers of The X Factor will be able to vote for their favorite contestant using the Shazam app . The deal also means that, as well as voting, users will be able to buy songs featured on the show and access original content.

“The X Factor is that perfect marriage of music and television that Shazam users love,” said Shazam’s CEO Rich Riley. The exposure is going to bring his app to one of the biggest small-screen audiences in the U.S.–and probably generate a lot more sales through iTunes.

Whether the show’s viewers will be able to use Shazam to vote on how high Simon Cowell wears his pants was not disclosed. They will, however, need to be signed into a Facebook account registered in either the U.S., Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands.