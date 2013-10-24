Pinterest Gets A Quarter Of A Billion In Funding, Now Valued At $3.8 Billion

As well as rolling out promoted pins, the firm has just started hiring managers for its overseas territories: France and England now have their own offices, and there are said to be up to a dozen new countries waiting to be conquered by the end of the year. Telco giant Telefonica is installing a Pinterest widget on some of its Android phones in Latin America and Europe.

The firm’s CEO and cofounder Ben Silbermann made this statement: “We hope to be a service that everyone uses to inspire their future, whether that’s dinner tomorrow night, a vacation next summer, or a dream house someday. This new investment enables us to pursue that goal even more aggressively.”