Tell Us How You Ward Off Bad Luck At Work

A recent study out of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business examined the psychological effectiveness of knocking on wood as a means of warding off superstition. That got us thinking about the modern workplace, and how it’s constantly forcing us into situations where we’re tempting fate: from courting clients to reassuring investors to advertising and marketing, the office is a veritable minefield of omens and jinxes.

So now we want to know, what do you think about superstition? How much do you feel it, and what do you do to make it go away? Fill out our survey below, then look for the results in our February issue! (To increase your chances of being selected, try crossing your fingers when you click “submit.” We hear that works really well.)