Dine On Maple Syrup Bacon Goodness At New York’s First Social Justice Food Truck

As Jordyn Lexton rattles off the menu of Snowday , the soon-to-launch food truck she’s developing in New York City, my mouth is already watering. Maple grilled cheese, maple bacon brussel sprouts, maple braised pulled pork sliders. For dessert: Maple syrup poured over fresh snow (a Canadian delicacy). You may be able to sense a theme.

While the menu sounds great, Snowday is not just another high-concept food business, and Lexton, 27, is no ordinary entrepreneur.





Just two years ago, Lexton was a teaching fellow working in front of a classroom full of teenage prisoners staying in Riker’s Island, New York City’s main prison complex. It was there she had the early inspiration for Drive Change, a social enterprise that aims to develop a number of food trucks that employ and train formerly incarcerated youth and advocate for their long-term future. Snowday, which she plans to open this December, is the first truck in the Drive Change experiment.

How did an idealistic teacher wind up making a pivot into the food truck business?

It was two threads that came together for Lexton. First, a desire to do something bigger to help her students. New York State is only one of two states in the country that automatically tries kids as young as 16 as adults. She would see teenagers go out into the world with adult felony records, and–their job prospects hurt forever–wind up back in prison, in her classroom.

She realized she had to do more while reading Langston Hughes’s poem “A Dream Deferred” with her class and telling one student that, if he worked hard, he could become an architect. Another student, she remembers, interrupted: “No disrespect miss, I really appreciate what you’re doing here. But you’re selling dreams.”

She realized he was right. “The work we were doing on the inside, however valuable, was not what was really needed,” Lexton says.